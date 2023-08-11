‘That can distract our investigation’: Police warn against false tips in Bel Air

By Tommie Clark

BEL AIR, Maryland (WBAL) — Police in Harford County have received over 200 tips in connection to the death of Rachel Morin, but many have been fake.

Morin’s body was found along the popular Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air after she didn’t come home from a walk Saturday evening.

“My first reaction was, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s where I walk.’ And then when I heard it was a woman, young lady, I thought, ‘I have a daughter that’s 37,’ and it really hit home with that,” resident Donald Lemmon said.

On Thursday, photos of Morin were taped up on trees lining the trail. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolled the area on four-wheelers, bikes and on foot.

Police said they are looking into every single one, but that false information can be detrimental to their investigation.

“If people are putting false information out there or guesses out there, coming up with their own theories of what happened and people are running with that, that can distract our investigation. Because if people have leads, we’re going to follow up on those leads, and we want our detectives focused on things that are actual facts and not things that are made up by other people,” Col. William Davis said.

Police are also looking for videos or photos from the trail the day Morin went missing, Saturday, Aug. 5.

“My husband and I walk the dog three times a day and used to see her. She was out quite a bit. She was very fit and usually, I think, listening to music, and very noticeable because she was so beautiful, you could spot her,” said an anonymous resident.

Police are employing the help of the FBI and the Maryland State Police crime labs.

“Our detectives have been working around the clock. We have ten detectives assigned to this case. We’re out there getting as much physical evidence as we can. We’re also collecting electronic evidence,” Davis said.

Police said they have not ruled out the killing being a random act of violence, so they are warning walkers to watch their surroundings and avoid taking the path without a partner until a suspect is found.

Rachel Morin’s mom released an open letter to the public.

“To all the mothers with daughters, to the fathers, brothers and sisters, husbands, to our local community, and to world onlookers: If you have experienced the loss of a dear loved one, then you know how hard it can be to express the pain that you feel in your heart. When it’s sudden and tragic, your mind looks for ways to cope.

“As a mom, I appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the worldwide community that grieves with me for my young daughter. Thank you for caring. Truly.

“Because of the tremendous outpouring of prayers, love and concern, our family is in the process of making arrangements for a Celebration of Life service to which friends and the community will be invited (more details to come).

“And because Rachel was an avid runner, we are in the early stages of planning a 5K walk/run in her honor with the hope of having a trail of flowers.

“We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community. We just need time. I need time. It has only been four days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”

The investigation is ongoing. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has since established an email address for people to send photos, video or tips linked to the investigation.

