Scared horse wanders into Wisconsin streets, stops traffic

GREENDALE, Wisconsin (WISN) — While at a traffic stop, police spotted a horse walking on a busy street in Greendale, a village in Milwaukee County.

The horse became startled by music playing at a wedding at Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners and ran away.

Greendale police saw the horse a couple of miles away walking down Grange Avenue.

That’s when a passerby, who happened to own horses, got out of his truck on 76th Street, took the reins and guided the horse to the side of the road.

One officer said he was at a traffic stop when he first saw the animal.

“I’m on a traffic stop, and the thing comes walking up the road and I’m like, ‘What?'” the officer said.

The horse was safely reunited with its owner.

