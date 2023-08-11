Robber forced female employee to strip, Spring Garden Township police say

By WGAL Staff

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police said a robber forced a female employee to strip at a York County store.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Family Dollar store on Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township.

“The pictured male subject (see photos above) entered the store and robbed employees at gunpoint. Prior to fleeing the store, he forced a female employee to remove all of her clothing,” police said in a statement.

The robber was described as:

Black male in his 20s Thin build Wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, black boonie/bucket style hat and a sling style bag.

