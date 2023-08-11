Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Robber forced female employee to strip, Spring Garden Township police say

By
Published 11:44 AM

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police said a robber forced a female employee to strip at a York County store.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Family Dollar store on Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township.

“The pictured male subject (see photos above) entered the store and robbed employees at gunpoint. Prior to fleeing the store, he forced a female employee to remove all of her clothing,” police said in a statement.

The robber was described as:

Black male in his 20s Thin build Wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, black boonie/bucket style hat and a sling style bag.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content