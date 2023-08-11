Man caught on video stealing rent from North Carolina affordable housing complex, deputies say

By Janice Limon

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — Deputies are asking the public for help finding a man with a limp who’s been stealing rent money from affordable housing communities.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released security video and photos Thursday of a man wearing a ball cap, dark jacket and red athletic pants.

He also has a distinctive limp, deputies said.

“This suspect is stealing rent from affordable housing communities,” deputies said.

They said the location where the video was taken is the Perry Lane Apartments, on Hendersonville Road, in Arden, near Fletcher.

Deputies said the suspect arrived in a white BMW sedan, and a man can be seen in the video taking something from what appears to be a dropbox.

She said another location on Kensington Place, in Asheville, was also targeted by the same suspect.

