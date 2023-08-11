Lents neighbors worry about dropping property values due to crime, homeless camps

By Jeffrey Lindblom

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — People came together in the Lents neighborhood Thursday night to address concerns from residents who say their properties are dropping in value.

Community members are blaming the drop on what they call ongoing problems with those experiencing homelessness in the area and increasing crime.

“I’m disgusted. I’m disappointed. I’m let down,” Todd Littlefield, who is a homeowner in the neighborhood, said.

Littlefield recalled a time when he called Portland beautiful, but after living in the Lents neighborhood for the last five years, he explained that time has since passed. Over the years, he said his home has lost value due to increasing crime and homelessness in the area.

“My neighbors have tried to sell,” he explained, “but no one is interested in buying this. I wouldn’t spend another penny developing this property.”

A meeting was held Thursday night in the Lents neighborhood, which highlighted that issue.

Neighbors voiced their opinions to politicians and a lawyer in hopes to learn how what they call a problem may be addressed.

Littlefield and many others at the meeting said they feel the city has given up on them and believe current leadership may be contributing to the problem.

“Something needs to be done,” Littlefield said.

Mayor Ted Wheelers Office said they have paid special attention to the Lents neighborhood over the last six months by clearing away tents. However, Littlefield said while that’s true, they do just come right back.

“Would this be acceptable in your backyard or your front door,” he said as he gestured towards camps.

Over the years Littlefield has been living in the area he said he has seen more of those who are experiencing homelessness set up camps along a multi-use path. He claimed that it has gone beyond being an eyesore, as he said he has had guns pointed at him and he’s been assaulted. Generally, he said things have really blown up.

“And actually, I mean blow up. We’ve had bombs after bombs in the middle of the night. Bombs,” he paused. “That just rattle your house.”

He said that he’d like to leave the neighborhood, but with where the market is at he feels stuck until the right buyer comes along. Until then, he said that it feels like walking on eggshells.

“I can’t sell my home. I don’t have freedom to walk in my neighborhood, down my street without getting yelled at for no reason,” he said. “It’s insane.”

Littlefield said he was told that police once planned on patrolling the area to make sure no tents were not set up, but that plan never materialized.

He also mentioned these issues aren’t specific to where he lives, but many areas of the neighborhood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.