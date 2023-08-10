Northglenn man arrested, accused of sexual assault, impersonating public servant

By Web staff

NORTHGLENN, Colorado (KCNC) — A man from Northglenn has been arrested, accused of sexual assault and impersonating a public servant. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incident after a female hiker called authorities and detectives believe that there may be more victims.

Investigators said that the assault happened on July 25 in the area of Caribou Road and Forest Service Road 505 in unincorporated Boulder County, outside the town of Nederland. The victim told authorities that she was hiking in the area when she was contacted by an unknown male driving what she described as a “search and rescue” vehicle. The man offered her a ride to a different trail in the area.

While she was with him, she was sexually and physically assaulted. She was able to get away and immediately reported the incident to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman described the suspect as a white male in his 50s, bald with a mostly grey beard and wearing a green-collared shirt styled to look like a search and rescue uniform shirt. She believed the man was part of an official search and rescue organization.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for William Tidwell, 50, a resident of Northglenn. He was arrested on the warrant by the Idaho Springs Police Department on Aug. 7.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe that there may be more victims and/or witnesses both in and outside of Boulder County. Anyone with information should contact Detective Garrett Eastman with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-3633, or via email at: geastman@bouldercounty.gov.

