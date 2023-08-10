Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man accused of killing Petland animals charged with animal cruelty

By
Published 10:05 AM

By Addison Kliewer

Click here for updates on this story

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A man accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City Petland last month was charged.

Christopher Jameson’s charges include one count of cruelty to animals. He is accused of murdering a bunny, parakeet, hamster and guinea pig. He is 19 years old.

He was allegedly caught on camera slaughtering animals at a Petland. OKC Animal Welfare said the Jameson was arrested late last month after a statewide frenzy to identify him.

After an arrest warrant was issued, the 19-year-old turned himself in the next day.

Jameson also faces one count of offenses pertaining to animals and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content