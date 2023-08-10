Davidson County Schools remember beloved teacher and her husband killed in crash

By Kara Peters

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A school community is devastated after the death of beloved teacher Stephanie Schneggenburger.

Dr. Kelsey Greer, who served as principal at Wallburg Elementary during the 2022-23 academic school year, shared her memories with the first-grade teacher.

“It was wonderful getting to know Stephanie as a teacher, as a person,” Greer said. “She had a busy year last year; she got married last year during the school year and that was a big event for her. She was so happy, her students were happy for her, the whole staff was.”

According to Highway Patrol, Shneggenburger and her husband were traveling on U.S. 221 near Woodstown Road when 21-year-old Nicholas Sponholz crossed the median and collided with the couple’s vehicle coming the opposite direction. They died from their injuries.

Since reports of the tragic news, many have shared the impact Schenggenburger had on their families’ lives.

“We have had a huge outpouring of people who have contacted the school, contacted the district to share their memories of Stephanie,” Greer said. “Whether they had her as a teacher, whether their children had her as a teacher, it’s overwhelmingly been so positive.”

Greer says it’s going to take some time to get things in place following Schneggenburger’s passing. But says the strength and love within the school’s community, will help them in the days ahead.

“Wallburg is a family and having such a tight-knit first-grade team which is where Stephanie was, is going to be hard to replace,” Greer said. “And it’s going to be a very difficult start for them, I know; once the kids come in, they’re going to put on smiles and make everything positive for them, but I know inside it’s going to be tough for them.”

Sponholz was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control. Davidson County Schools say they plan to honor Schneggenburger in some way once students and staff return back to school. They will have social workers and counselors at Wallburg Elementary School for anyone who may need it.

Schneggenburger will be laid to rest Thursday.

