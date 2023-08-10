Cattle that escaped owners have been euthanized

By Rob Polansky and Evan Sobol

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Some cattle that escaped in the Burlington area were euthanized, according to state police.

Authorities said the owners of the cattle tried to put the animals down, but more help was needed.

The three cattle were shot and killed by the Burlington constable, state police said.

State police were also on scene.

Burlington & Canton Animal Control posted to social media on Monday that the cattle were on the loose.

It said that the black Angus cattle escaped while the owners tried to load them up, they broke through a fence.

Residents on George Washington Turnpike, Angela’s Way, and Taine Mountain were warned to not approach them if seen.

Animal control said the animals were not necessarily aggressive, but it would not describe them as friendly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.