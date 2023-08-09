World War II veteran’s headstone returned to his family a decade later

By Brittany Breeding

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A World War II veteran’s headstone that sat in the Shreveport Police Department’s property room for nearly a decade is finally back where it belongs.

“She was excited. She was happy. You know, she was almost in tears. So she was very nice. So I was just glad I was able to give it to her,” said Sgt. Paul Owen with the Shreveport Police Dept.

That was the reaction Elaine Walton had when the headstone of her uncle, Tony Maxey, was returned to her. Maxey was a World War II veteran who died in 1977. He had lost touch with his family before he died.

“Didn’t know where he was. And so for us to be able to get that and get back to the families and make it known that he wasn’t forgotten, was nice,” said Lt. Patrick McConnell with the Shreveport Police Dept.

McConnell’s wife found Maxey’s niece and the officers reunited her with the headstone.

“It was rewarding. It was something that I hadn’t really come across before. But it was nice to be able to help out,” said McConnell.

