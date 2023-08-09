Out of Control Youth

By Dr. Hermene Hartman

August 9, 2023 (N’Digo) — Crime in urban cities is out of control. It’s like we are living in a war zone. It’s not a Chicago problem or a New York problem or an Atlanta problem. It is an American urban problem. What happened in America to make the streets so dangerous? It’s not one element. It’s many. According to **Mayor Brandon Johnson**, the teens are practicing a “_teen trend_.” Facebook and other social media platforms are an issue as they have introduced a new direct communication. Youth are engaging in mob action. They go to the small store, the gas station, and the party and shoot and destroy. They attack. The clarion call is let’s be destructive. It’s like destruction is fun and curious.

The cities with Black mayors are in a damnable position. If they are too aggressive, the Black community screams you are harming our children. To make excuses, these are our children, is not getting it. These kids are thugs; they are dangerous and must be dealt with according to their behavior, not their skin color. Excuse time, and pity time is up. Adults cannot say poverty, home conditions, or bad schools are the issue that makes you engage in wrongdoing. Not true. The police move as though their hands are tied. Perhaps the kids should be arrested and wait for their parents at the police stations, and the parent should be fined or jailed along with their criminal children. Maybe the youth should be sentenced to jail for a while to enjoy the cot and the bologna sandwich with no TV. How about a jail cation for a week or two, depending on the nature of the crime?

Perhaps a penalty should occur. Maybe parents should be fined, penalized, and held responsible for their children’s misbehaving. My point is that there needs to be punishment and a negative consequence for your bad deed. The Highland Park_ murders that occurred at a July 4th parade is a case in point. Young Bobby Crimo, known to be troubled, killed people as they enjoyed the holiday. He is jailed, and his father, **Bob Crimo**, is in trouble because of his son’s activity. His store has closed, and the family is near bankruptcy. *O’Shae Sibley**, a young Black male dancer, was stabbed to death at a New York gas station as he danced to **Beyonce**’s music. A teenage male killed him. Why?

A young eight-year-old girl was killed in Chicago. She was riding a scooter. Why?

A male federal agent robbed in front of the _Drake Hotel_. Why?

Mob action in New York. Rapper, influencer **Kai Cenat** and streamer **Fanum** told followers to come to Union Square for a giveaway of a _Sony Play Station_. Thousands came, and the crowd was out of control. Teenagers were uncontrollable and violent. Was this fun? What is the excuse? This was the action of a mob.

Is this a “large gathering?” Is this mob action? Is this a riot? Whatever it is, stop the excuse-making. People in all sectors are anxious as they plot their whereabouts. Should I go out at night? Should I go to that neighborhood? Should I ride my bicycle here or there? Where should I park my car? What restaurant should I visit? These are typical questions that many contemplate. Let alone seeing a couple of kids on the street and tensing up in fear. Too many people are buckling up with guns and other weapons, waiting and ready for attack. So, very simply, the kids are out of control. No contest. We need to face it. What do you do? Police need to arrest and charge parents with out-of-control youth. Police may need to use rubber bullets, dogs, or water hoses. In reality, you cannot put a police officer on every corner. And so what if you do? The police are under attack. They are walking targets if you will. The youth have no regard for authority and police officers. They move swiftly and deliberately with gang-like force as they attack people walking the streets in their neighborhoods. We are living in a war zone where uncivilized behavior is being condoned by the authorities who are responsible for protecting us. Our youth are out of control. We need swift action.

