Mount Vernon man accused of ramming two deputies and innocent bystander during high speed chase

By Ariel Mallory

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mount Vernon man is in Metro Jail accused of hitting an innocent driver and ramming two patrol cars during a high-speed chase.

The wild scene unfolded last week during an undercover sting operation.

Last Tuesday, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office tried pulling over Marshall Stalling III.

Sheriff Paul Burch says Stalling was caught trying to sell drugs.

Deputies tried pulling him over on St. Stephens Road near Elba Avenue and say he gunned it.

“They boxed him in and he rammed through the vehicles that were boxing him in, he continued to flee,” Sheriff Burch said. “He went through an intersection on Highway 45 where he hit a vehicle that was traveling on 45.”

The innocent bystander, Trey Weatherly, says he was on his way to see his father-in-law around 4:30.

Weatherly says he didn’t have time to think before he was hit head-on.

“I never got scared because I didn’t have time to get scared. My adrenaline got up after that,” Weatherly said.

Both Weatherly and the suspect’s car were totaled.

Weatherly suffered several bruises, some you can still see on his face and stomach.

“This guy is probably running I’m afraid to say probably 50 mph at least coming off of Elba Drive, I think that’s what that is, and he hits me head-on and shoves me across the road,” Weatherly said. “Thank God I had my seat belt on. By the time all this happens, he’s got out. I don’t know how he did it, he’s running.”

Even though deputies say Stalling took off running, they knew exactly where he was going because he was wearing an ankle monitor.

Sheriff Burch says Stalling’s arrest is one of many that was made last week during “Operation Gateway.”

Burch says his deputies will continue to be in Prichard after a plea from the community to make it safer.

Mobile County sheriff aims to ‘end as much as of this violence as we can’ in Prichard.

“We executed a lot of warrants I would say a total of 150 plus arrests in one week,” the sheriff said. “We will continue to do that until we are able to get it to the point where the good people who live in Prichard can live in peace.”

We’re told the deputies who were rammed are okay.

Weatherly says a day that changed his life…he’s just thankful he could walk away.

“I’m pretty fortunate, pretty fortunate that it could’ve been a lot worse. Just a casual drive home. I tell people now to wear that seatbelt it saved my life,” he said.

Stalling is facing a list of charges from attempting to elude, assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The sheriff says he will be giving more details this week on Operation Gateway.

