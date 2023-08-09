Meet Nelson! Milwaukee County Zoo’s 1st Norwegian Fjord horse

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Zoo has a new member of their farm family. Nelson is the zoo’s first Norwegian Fjord horse. Like Nelson, Fjords have many unique quirks. For one, the striking dorsal stripe along their backs.

Fjords are also notably one of the oldest horse breeds, being bread by Vikings! Most Fjords – including Nelson – are the same color: brown dun.

Nelson will soon join a habitat with Sicilian donkey, Guiseppe, at the zoo’s family farm. According to the zoo, the animals can see each other through wire fencing in the outdoor yard, and they’ve already touched heads! Inside the barn, they’ve touched noses to get to know each other.

