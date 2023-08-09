Coyote in California rips through woman’s window screen, kills her cat

By Perla Shaheen

Click here for updates on this story

ENCINITAS, California (KGTV) — It was a brutal ending to a 10-year friendship.

“My very best friend, love of my life,” said Encinitas resident Carol Kelly.

Kelly’s cat, Luke, often slept at his favorite spot near the window of their home. The window is usually closed, but it was especially hot on Saturday morning, so Kelly kept it open.

A coyote on the hunt took advantage of the opportunity, and Kelly said it jumped through the opening and dragged Luke away.

“I can’t believe it because that’s a high window. That’s about eight feet,” she said.

The coyote tore through the window screen to get to Luke. The attack broke the frame in half.

“The screen was in the middle of the street. The whole place was demolished because I guess there was a big fight,” said Kelly.

The next day, Kelly’s son found Luke’s remains a couple blocks away.

“Now, I’m afraid at night when I go to bed. I lock my door, make sure all the windows are closed,” said Kelly.

This happened in the Park Encinitas Mobile Park. Neighbors say they’ve seen more coyotes this year than ever before.

“A lady stopped last week, she was out at 7 a.m. and there was four at the top of the street, four coyotes,” said Carl Walker, Kelly’s neighbor.

Carl Walker said they created a neighborhood group chat to report sightings. Pet owners come prepared when taking their pets on walks.

“People have whistles, a few people have stun canes or whatever. I carry wasp spray if I’m out by myself,” Walker said.

But Kelly said nothing could have prevented her tragedy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.