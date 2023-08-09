APD: Shoplifter suspect gets busted after returning to same Target to steal another TV

By Talgat Almanov

ATLANTA (WANF) — A man, who once got away with stealing a TV from Target, went back to the same store on Wednesday, leading to his arrest, the Atlanta Police Department says.

The incident happened at a Target store on Caroline Street NE after a Target security guard told police that “a suspect had stolen one television from the store and returned moments later to take another.”

The video released by APD shows the moment of a confrontation between the man and a police officer. The alleged shoplifter tried to run away before a police officer took him down. Police said the man “fought with the officer for several minutes” until backup arrived, and he was taken into custody.

The man can be heard saying, “Please, stop! I don’t want to go to jail.”

According to APD, the man was charged with felony shoplifting and felony obstruction.

