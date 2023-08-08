Woman claiming to have hand grenade shuts down LAPD station

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Authorities evacuated apartments after a woman arrived at a Los Angeles police station with what she claimed to be a hand grenade.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the scary situation unfolded a little after 1:50 p.m. when the woman drove up to the station with the apparent explosive in her car.

Officers acted quickly and evacuated an apartment building across the street from the station in the 21500 block of Schoenborn Street in Canoga Park.

Both the bomb squad and Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene but did not arrive before the woman was taken into custody.

The explosive was later determined to be inert. All evacuations were lifted shortly before 6 p.m.

