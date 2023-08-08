Small Chihuahua rescued in Mission Viejo after paw gets stuck in bathtub drain

By Web staff

MISSION VIEJO, California (KABC) — A dog in Mission Viejo had to be rescued by firefighters over the weekend after his paw got stuck in a bathtub drain.

Video shared by the Orange County Fire Authority shows firefighters carefully taking the metal grate apart to free the Chihuahua named Bart without hurting his paw.

You can see in the video his owner keeping him calm.

After some time, they finally freed Bart and he immediately jumped into his owner’s arms.

