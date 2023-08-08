Naked man arrested for attempted break-ins & indecent exposure in Asheville neighborhood

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police say officers made an arrested Friday when responding to reports of a naked man running around a west Asheville neighborhood and attempting to break into a home.

On Friday, Aug. 4, officers were dispatched to the 50 block of Madeline Avenue around 7:25 p.m. after homeowners reported hearing a man yelling in their next-door neighbor’s fenced-in backyard.

The residents said shortly after directing their two young children inside their home, a naked man jumped over the fence into their yard and attempted to enter the side door of the home where the children were.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located Ronald Jamal Billings, 30, inside a residence that was under construction.

Billings was taken into custody and charged with felony indecent exposure x2, misdemeanor indecent exposure x3, felony breaking or entering with intent to terrorize, misdemeanor breaking or entering injury to personal property, first-degree trespassing and resist/delay/obstruct.

Billings is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $70,000 secured bond (or $7,000 to a bondsman) issued by the magistrate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.