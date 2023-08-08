Bail denied for teen accused of killing man in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

By C.C. McCandless

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A judge has denied bail for an 18-year-old woman accused of killing a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

Emma Kusak is facing charges of open murder, robbery and grand larceny of a motor vehicle after a shooting on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. According to court documents, Kusak was booked into Clark County Detention Center on July 26, her 18th birthday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, dispatch received a call from Kusak saying she shot and killed someone on the 12th floor of the Luxor. Responding officers found a dead man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as Charlie Satrustegui.

During an interview with LVMPD, Kusak told police that she had met the victim on a dating app about two months earlier. The two texted periodically over the next two months before the victim asked Kusak if she wanted to meet, as he was visiting Las Vegas from California. Kusak agreed, and the victim picked her up and took her to the hotel, where he was staying.

The suspect told police that after a night of drinking in the hotel room, they both fell asleep. At one point in the night, Kusak said the victim wanted to kick her out of the room for coughing loudly.

Kusak told police that she shot the victim after he advanced at her and she thought she was going to be attacked. However, the arrest report said that when detectives challenged her story, she admitted that she was being untruthful.

Kusak appeared in justice court on Aug. 7 and the defense’s motion for bail was denied. Her legal team also made an oral motion for a two-week continuance in order to file a motion to suppress specific evidence in the case. This motion was granted, despite an objection by the prosecution.

Kusak’s next court appearance was rescheduled for Aug. 21.

