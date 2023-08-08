Arkansas family finds new friend in a wild bird that visits daily

By Paul Petitte

GREENWOOD, Arkansas (KHBS) — Meet “Bluey,” the bird. The name came from his feathers. Bluey was once an abandoned little bird that’s become a Greenwood family’s new friend.

“My boys were outside playing baseball, and they found this little bird on the ground. And we just left it alone for a couple of hours hoping the mom would come and find it,” said Tatum Williams.

But Tatum said the bird’s mother never came. So, the Williams family decided to take it in, feed it and nurse it back to health by showing it some tender, loving care.

“We googled, and we found that they like soggy dog food as babies, and he’s been introduced to bird seed,” said Tatum. “We kept it in the house for a little while, and then it started flying so we decided to put it outside.”

But not before they gave it a name.

“Since he’s a blue jay, he needed a name that started with, like, blue – so that’s why we came up with the name Bluey,” said Jakobien, who found the bird.

The Williams’ loved Bluey, but they knew they had to let him go, back to his natural home in the trees and skies above. But Bluey had other plans.

“He is primarily outside, but he comes home four or five times a day to get a snack,” said Tatum.

Maybe it’s for the food. But after the TLC this family showed little Bluey, it could be something just a little bit more.

“He’s gentle, so you have to be gentle when you pet him, and also, you can hold him, but he’ll fly off out of your hand,” said Jakobien.

