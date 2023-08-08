Antisemitic pamphlets left in Manchester neighborhood

By Nathan Vickers

MANCHESTER, Missouri (KMOV) — Police are investigating dozens of antisemitic flyers and pamphlets strewn through the Glan Tai subdivision.

Over the weekend, people living along Glan Tai Dr. noticed small plastic bags along their sidewalks and driveways. The bags were weighted down with beans or corn and contained pamphlets outlining conspiracy theories about Jewish influence in Government and the media.

Gail Thomasson and her husband found the bags while she was out on a walk. She and her husband threw away the ones left near her house.

“I threw it in the trash where it belonged,” she said.

Her neighbor, James Blair, did the same.

“I didn’t even read it,” Blair said. “I knew the gist of what it said, and I assumed it wouldn’t have an audience around here.”

The materials included lists of Jewish members of the Biden Administration alongside a printed “Let’s Go Brandon” logo, white supremacist symbols and propaganda, and criticisms of Diversity and Inclusion initiatives.

Manchester Police Chief Scott Will said officers were investigating the distribution of the materials.

“It was clearly done by a group that had some radical views,” Will said.

Will believed that a crime had been committed in the neighborhood, though he was unsure which of the materials may cross the line of First Amendment-protected speech.

He said officers had learned the license plate number of the vehicle that had distributed the bags, and that police would soon contact the driver.

“We’re not going to look the other way,” Will said. “We’re going to move forward.”

KMOV has previously covered similar incidents in Dutchtown and South County communities. At the time, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police told reporters distributing the flyers would not constitute a crime.

Thomasson and Blair hoped that whoever brought the flyers to their neighborhood would not return. Both said they thought of their community as a welcoming and inclusive place.

“Freedom of speech is important,” Blair said. “But there’s no room for hate.”

