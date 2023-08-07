Cornhole growing in popularity and competitiveness in Hawaii

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV) — 808 Cornhole has been around in Hawaii for over 5 years already. Events were both played in bars and outside courts. 808 Cornhole was established in 2020 after 808 Cornhole traveled to Ventura, California for the biggest cornhole in in the USA and saw how popular and competitive this sport can be.

808 Cornhole urges its weekly league players to get involved with the American Cornhole League (ACL). They are based out of South Carolina. Hawaii is part of the West Conference which includes Hawaii, California, Nevada, and Arizona. The ACL ranks player by points. Locally we can hold Local and Regionals monthly. They also hold the bigger tournaments throughout the mainland called OPENS.

Currently, there are 1600 players in the West Conference. Hawaii has 6 Players that finished in the top 100 which qualifies them to play in an invitation only tournament in Fresno Sept 22nd-24th, 2023.

3 players flew out to South Carolina on August 25th and is is finishing up a 10-day American Cornhole League Tournament called the Worlds Championship. 2 Pearl City Students Alyssa and Mikayla Calvey are now competing for a Professional Status finishing up this weekend

People can come out to play cornhole at 808 Cornhole at its weekly event under Nimitz at 891 Valkenburg Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 6pm. It is open to all ages. Players can come by at 5 pm, register and warm up before begin. Also check out 808 Cornhole on Social Media IG: 808_Cornhole or FB: 808 Cornhole & 808 Cornhole Ohana for all your weekly event updates.

