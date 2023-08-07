6-year-old found under Fun Spot roller coaster with ‘traumatic injuries,’ officials say

By Dave McDaniel, WESH 2 Web Staff

KISSIMMEE, Florida (WESH) — A 6-year-old child was taken to the hospital Thursday after being found injured under a rollercoaster at Fun Spot, Osceola County Fire Rescue officials say.

Firefighters say they responded to 2850 Florida Plaza Blvd. at 3:31 p.m. about a call reporting a child fell from a ride.

They found the child under the rollercoaster track, which stood about 20 feet tall, suffering from “traumatic injuries.”

The child was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital and is in unknown condition.

Galaxy Spin closed and not running after the incident Thursday afternoon.

After the child was rushed to the hospital, Fun Spot said in a statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery,” Fun Spot said in a statement.

“I think it’s pretty sad,” visitor Jeffrey Capps said.

Cappsvisits from time to time described the ride.

“You go up it and it spins around as it’s going through,” Capps said.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the ride, Galaxy Spin, is closed at this time.

“The department is aware of the incident and we’re currently investigating. The ride is closed pending the outcome of the investigation,” the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement.

According to Fun Spot, no mechanical issues were found on the ride when it was inspected by the FDAS.

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues,” Fun Spot said in a statement. “They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards.”

A sign where you enter the ride says people 42 inches tall, or 3 and a half feet, can ride with an adult, and people four feet tall are good to go.

A 6-year-old, on average, would be in that height range. It is not known how he was hurt.

“I have my grandkids right here and if something happened to them, that would be horrible,” visitor Crystal Morse said. “I would be devastated, especially because a lot of people are here on vacation, so if he’s here on vacation and he gets hurt on vacation, that’s just horrible.”

The boy’s condition is unknown at this point.

Fun Spot said they will not reopen Galaxy Spin until the investigation is complete.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again,” Fun Spot said in a statement. “The Galaxy Spin roller coaster remains closed pending the investigation.”

