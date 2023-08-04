Tulsa man arrested, accused of beating up 71-year-old woman

By Jennifer Maupin

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Tulsa police arrested a homeless man after he allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman.

Officers said on Aug. 3 around 5:45 p.m., they responded to 21st and Sheridan after getting several calls about a woman being assaulted.

Police found the victim semi-conscious with serious facial, head, and body injuries.

year-old woman Police lights Photo by: EW Scripps By: Jennifer Maupin Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 04, 2023 and last updated 11:22 AM, Aug 04, 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homeless man after he allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman.

Officers said on Aug. 3 around 5:45 p.m., they responded to 21st and Sheridan after getting several calls about a woman being assaulted.

Police found the victim semi-conscious with serious facial, head, and body injuries.

Recent Stories from kjrh.com

Witnesses helped tend to the woman’s injuries and pointed officers in the direction of the suspect — 25-year-old Donovan Anderson.

Anderson allegedly told officers that he beat her because she said something wrong to him.

Officers said they believe the victim likely had gotten off the bus and was walking to her home when Anderson attacked her.

year-old woman Police lights Photo by: EW Scripps By: Jennifer Maupin Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 04, 2023 and last updated 11:22 AM, Aug 04, 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homeless man after he allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman.

Officers said on Aug. 3 around 5:45 p.m., they responded to 21st and Sheridan after getting several calls about a woman being assaulted.

Police found the victim semi-conscious with serious facial, head, and body injuries.

Recent Stories from kjrh.com

Witnesses helped tend to the woman’s injuries and pointed officers in the direction of the suspect — 25-year-old Donovan Anderson.

Anderson allegedly told officers that he beat her because she said something wrong to him.

Officers said they believe the victim likely had gotten off the bus and was walking to her home when Anderson attacked her.

TPD said the woman is expected to survive but has limited memory of the incident.

Anderson was arrested for aggravated assault and battery on an elderly person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.