Seneca High School ending Marine Corps JROTC program after more than 40 years

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — After more than 40 years, Seneca High School’s Marine Corps JROTC program will be coming to an end.

Officials say this is due to the nationwide teacher shortage.

The four-year program taught students about leadership, character development, and confidence.

Officials say these skills can be applied to any career outside of the military, but the district no longer has the resources to sustain it.

“Anytime that you limit access and opportunity for students, we understand that that’s not what’s best, to champion all of our programs,” said Beau Johnston, JCPS career and technical education director.

Seneca’s program is the oldest and longest-running unit in the nation.

