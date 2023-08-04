Reserve couple arrested, accused in death of 4-month-old daughter, abuse of 13-month-old son

By Erin Lowrey

RESERVE, Louisiana (WDSU) — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Reserve couple who face abuse charges connected to their 13-month-old son and the death of their 4-month-old daughter.

According to the sheriff, Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face neglect and child abuse charges, as well as second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, the sheriff said deputies responded to the 100 block of Northwest 18th Street in Reserve in reference to an infant not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they found a 4-month-old baby girl unresponsive in a bed. The baby was pronounced dead by the coroner.

While detectives investigated, they found deplorable conditions, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.

The 13-month-old boy in the home showed signs of neglect and abuse, leading to him being taken into state custody.

The autopsy of the infant girl concluded that she suffered from starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect, and child abuse leading to her death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff said during interviews with Taylor and Lafountain, detectives determined their statements were inconsistent with the infant’s physical state, and both appeared unremorseful for their actions that led to their infant daughter’s death, their son’s current physical condition, and their living conditions.

Taylor and Lafountain were arrested and booked on charges of second-degree murder, cruelty to juveniles with force and violence, and child desertion.

Bond was set for $600,000 with no 10% for both Taylor and Lafountain.

