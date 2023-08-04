Pittsburgh launches 10-week initiative to uplift events promoting peaceful conflict resolution

By Kalea Gunderson

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced a new initiative in his “Plan for Peace.”

For the next 10 weeks, the city will be uplifting events in the city that promote peace in an initiative called “Months of Peace and Nonviolence.” Advertisement

The city of Pittsburgh is compiling a list of events and activities throughout the city that promote peace and alternatives to ending conflicts and gun violence.

The first event listed under this initiative will be happening on Aug. 12 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

Ebtehal Badawi is hosting a celebration of her initiative “Building Bridges.”

“Bring us together as humans, for us to see each other despite our differences,” Badawi said.

“It will start with a kick-off, ‘let’s work together to build bridges,’ and then we’ll have different performances, Chinese performance, Indian performance,” Badawi said. “It brings peace for people to learn about each other.”

