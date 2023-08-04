Iowa firefighters fired for alleged sexual activity while on duty, misconduct

By Web Staff

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) — Documents obtained Thursday by KCCI reveal why Ottumwa officials recently fired two members of the city’s fire department and another resigned in lieu of termination.

The city in May hired Des Moines-based law firm Dentons Davis Brown LLC to investigate reports of misconduct within the Ottumwa Fire Department.

On Monday, once the investigation was concluded, the city posted a release on Facebook that announced the firings of Capt. Bill Keith and firefighter Derek Fye and the resignation of firefighter Dillon McPherson, all effective that day.

In written communication to Fye and McPherson, the city said the investigation “founded and confirmed” that both “engaged in sexual activity while on duty in city facilities/equipment” — a violation of department rules.

In a letter to Keith, the city wrote, “it was founded that under your orders as Captain, you failed to adequately lead those under your command and further displaying an attitude of indifference toward holding employees accountable to the values and standards of the department and the City of Ottumwa.”

Ottumwa City Administrator Philip Rath declined to comment on the matter.

KCCI has reached out to Fye, Keith and McPherson, but we have not heard back.

