Family suspects racial profiling, foul play of Albuquerque man

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The family of Daniel Barajas is demanding justice after they say their loved one was a victim of racial profiling and foul play. Barajas, 38, a specialty welder, resided in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the time of his death.

According to Barajas’ family, he was headed from Kentucky to Dallas, Texas, to visit his sisters, who had recently given birth to his niece and nephew. However, they believe he was wrongfully detained for drug trafficking, then left for dead. Barajas’ lifeless body was found near Interstate 30 in Arkansas on Jan. 15, 2022.

“In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2022, Daniel was sleeping in his SUV when he was approached by officers with Saline County Sherriff’s Department who rousted him out of his bed and shined a light in his face and asked him what he was doing there,” civil rights attorney Mike Laux said.

Laux filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Saline County sheriff’s deputies who had interacted with Barajas prior to his death. Investigators claim Barajas was struck by two cars and an 18-wheeler outside of Little Rock, Arkansas. Laux also filed a civil suit against the Saline County Coroner’s Office for an investigation into his case after Barajas’ death.

“We believe that Daniel was on the shoulder of the road, but in their police reports, they suggest that he was in the middle of an on-ramp, and that’s what necessitated their attention,” Laux said. “Daniel was a professional traveler. Any logical person — no one’s going to stop and sleep in the middle of an onramp on a federal interstate. How was it that he would have walked? As the police would have you believe, out into traffic, and take his own life?”

Investigators allege Barajas was on foot near Interstate 30 when the crash occurred, ruling his death by suicide. His car was parked near an on-ramp where Saline County sheriff’s deputies reportedly left Barajas after they searched his belongings.

“They instantly call for the K-9 unit and they ask for a dog to be delivered to the scene, because they’re convinced by virtue of his Latino heritage, by virtue of his name, by virtue of his face — they believe they have a drug trafficker on their hands and they’re going to get to the bottom of it, no matter what happens,” Laux said. “So, the K-9 unit arrives, and Daniel is separated from his car, the canine smells the car, sniffs the car — nothing there. They do a search of the car — nothing in the car. Daniel is clean as a whistle. No contraband, no drugs, no weapons, no record, no outstanding warrants, no court orders. This guy is clean as a whistle. “

Barjas’s Mother, Maria Elena Barajas

“Today is Daniel’s birthday. He was born at 5:30 this day, Aug. 3, 1983. It is the most difficult thing for a man to go through. He was everything to us. We know none of this is true. We knew him inside out. He would never do what they say he did,” Barajas’ mother, Maria Elena Barajas, said.

“We just want justice for Daniel. We don’t want anyone else to have to go through this. Horrible lies. Nothing makes sense. We were ready to give up. My daughters are the ones who have been my strength, but I also have this pain. It’s just horrific,” she added.

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) push for criminal charges.

