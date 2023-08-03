Skydiving team training to break world record for high altitude formation jump in New Mexico

By Scott Heidler

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KOAT) — A team is training in Central Florida to break a skydiving record, and the man behind it is an adventurer and trailblazer who piloted a private mission to the International Space Station.

“It is true that we are trying to set a world record. And that’s a challenge, but that’s not the purpose,” said Larry Connor, the Alpha 5 Project team captain.

The skydiving and support teams are spending several days on a cattle ranch in central Florida training for the mission aimed to break the world record for high altitude formation jump. The record jump is expected to take place from Roswell, New Mexico.

Their plan is to jump from 35,000 feet from a specially designed balloon, so high that the jump team of five will have to don oxygen masks.

Larry Connor, founder of a multi-billion dollar real estate firm, is funding the Alpha 5 Project.

And that purpose he mentioned is to raise over a million dollars for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

“They are an incredible organization. They take care of the children, they take care of the legacy. As a guy who has been overseas, being shot at, I can tell you there’s almost no better charity,” said CMSgt. Brandon Daugherty, the Alpha 5 Project lead.

Connor is the only one on the team who is not a current or former Air Force pararescue specialist.

“They are the best of the best. These are the people, you know, if you’re in a bad place and you’re in a bad way, these are the people you want to have come and get you,” he explained.

Even when the project was just an idea, Connor knew exactly who he wanted to lead the training and the mission.

He initially worked with Melbourne-based Operator Solutions during the Ax-1 mission, when he piloted the first all-commercial mission to the International Space Station.

“So after splashdown, I had a chance to talk to Brandon, who’s the CEO, and say, ‘Hey, I’ve always been interested in doing some high altitude jumping,’” Connor remembered.

“He just got back from space, and here I am, kinda feeling like I’m a nobody at this party. And as soon as I walk in, Larry sees me, stops what he’s doing and thanks me,” said Daugherty.

The training is ahead of schedule for the record-breaking jump to be staged in Roswell, New Mexico, with a month-long window opening on Sept. 15.

