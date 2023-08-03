Shreveport daycare worker arrested for cruelty to juvenile

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Allegations of abuse at a local daycare center have led to criminal charges.

Police say they received a complaint on June 21 that a worker at Child’s Play Development Center in the 1500 block of Grigsby Street had choked a 3-year-old child while working at the facility.

After reviewing video, Carneshia Tramiel, 36, was arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The child was found to suffer from only minor injuries; however, the events had the potential to cause serious damage.

Shreveport police did not release Tramiel’s mugshot, citing a change in the state’s mugshot law that dictates which ones can be released. The law states mugshots can be provided for people arrested on violent offenses. Cruelty to a juvenile is not one of those offenses included in the law.

The investigation into Tramiel continues.

