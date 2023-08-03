PM Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have split. Here’s a timeline of their relationship

By CTV Staff

CANADA (CTV Network) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage Wednesday.

In a brief statement issued by the prime minister on Instagram, he said after “many meaningful and difficult conversations” the pair have “made the decision to separate.”

Here are some highlights from their lives together:

1987: Sophie and Justin meet as children. She was a classmate and friend of his youngest brother, Michel, according to interviews she’s given in the past.

2003: Justin Trudeau and then-TV host Sophie Gregoire’s paths cross again when they co-host a charity event in Montreal. They start dating shortly after.

Oct. 18, 2004: The couple get engaged on what would have been the 85th birthday of Trudeau’s father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

May 28, 2005: Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau celebrate their marriage ceremony at Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont Church in Montreal on Saturday. The newlyweds drive away in a 1959 Mercedes 300 SEL which belonged to Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Oct. 18, 2007: Gregoire Trudeau gives birth to their first son, Xavier James Trudeau, in Montreal, Que.

Oct. 14, 2008: Justin Trudeau is elected Member of Parliament for Papineau, Que.

Feb. 5, 2009: Their second child and only daughter, Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, is born in Montreal.

April 14, 2013: Trudeau wins the Liberal leadership in a landslide first-ballot victory.

Feb. 28, 2014: Their third child, Hadrien Gregoire Trudeau, is born in Ottawa.

Oct. 19, 2015: Trudeau becomes Canada’s 23rd prime minister, leading the Liberal Party to a majority victory in the country’s federal election.

March 10, 2016: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet then-U.S. president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House in the first official visit by a Canadian leader in nearly 20 years.

May 24, 2016: Trudeau announces he will take a day off during the G7 Summit in Japan for their 11th wedding anniversary.

June 4, 2016: The couple lets loose on stage during the 150th Canada Press Gallery dinner at the Museum of Nature in Gatineau, Que.

Sept. 25, 2016: The Canadian couple welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Katherine, at the Kitsilano Coast Guard station in Vancouver.

Nov. 25, 2016: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

May 29, 2017: The couple meets with Pope Francis in a private audience at the Vatican.

July 1, 2017: The prime minister and his wife attend the ceremonies of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Ottawa.

July 7, 2017: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet Emmanuel and Bridgitte Macron at the Élysée Palace, during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Sept. 23, 2017: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Oct. 11, 2017: The couple is welcomed to the White House by then-U.S. president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in Washington, D.C.

Dec. 20, 2017: The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner rules Trudeau and his family broke the federal ethics act when they vacationed at the Aga Khan’s private island, someone who is registered to lobby his office.

Feb. 20, 2018: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet Narendra and Jashodaben Modi in New Delhi, India, a state visit that sparked controversy and saw many on Twitter accuse the prime minister and his family of cultural appropriation.

June 8, 2018: Prime Minister Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet with then-U.S. president Donald Trump and his wife at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Que., amid rising trade tension between the two nations.

Oct. 21, 2019: The Trudeaus celebrate Justin’s second term as prime minister, but with a minority government, after losing seats to the Conservative Party and the Bloc Quebecois.

March 12, 2020: Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to London, where she attended a charity event with celebrities Idris Elba and Lewis Hamilton. Trudeau works from home without showing any symptoms.

May 4, 2020: Gregoire Trudeau launches a podcast series about mental health and well-being.

July 29, 2020: Trudeau becomes embroiled in a scandal after his family’s involvement in WE Charity comes to light. Gregoire Trudeau received a “one-time speaking honorarium” of $1,400 from WE Charity for participating in a youth event in 2012 before Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party. She continued to host a podcast under the WE banner.

Feb. 23, 2021: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in the first bilateral meeting between Canada and the U.S. since Biden took office.

April 23, 2021: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau publicly received the first dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, advocating for vaccination efforts.

June 11, 2021: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau meet Boris and Carrie Johnson at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England.

July 26, 2021: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau attend the installation of Mary Simon as Governor General of Canada in Ottawa.

Sept. 14, 2021: Trudeau defends his wife Gregoire Trudeau during a press conference, after a protestor uses a sexist term to describe her.

Sept. 21, 2021: Trudeau wins his third federal election with a minority government.

Sept. 19, 2022: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London.

Nov. 1, 2022: Gregoire Trudeau appears on the podcast Archetypes, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talk about motherhood and reminisce about their friendship.

May 6, 2023: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camila at Westminster Abbey in London.

July 1, 2023: Trudeau and his family attend the Canada Day celebrations in the nation’s capital, one of their last public outings together.

Aug. 2, 2023: Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau announce their separation in an Instagram post, saying they “remain a close family.” They do not disclose the reason for their decision, but ask for privacy and respect. The Prime Minister’s Office confirms the couple has signed a “legal separation agreement.”

