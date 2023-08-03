Louisiana heart doctor says he is leaving state due to ‘discriminatory’ anti-LGBTQ+ law

By Aubry Killion

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A New Orleans doctor says the Louisiana legislature’s anti-LGBTQ+ bills are pushing him and his family away from New Orleans. They have made the difficult decision to leave the state.

“I was not expecting our story to hit home with so many people. I think it is important for people to hear our story,” Dr. Jake Kleinmahon said. “Our hearts have been poured into Louisiana and New Orleans. It’s time for us to leave.”

“These are pictures from our wedding a month after same-sex marriages was legal by the supreme court,” Kleinmahon said while packing up his home. “These are moments that we cherish.”

Cherished moments with his husband and two children are now going to be made in New York.

Kleinmahon said his decision to pack up comes after Louisiana lawmakers passed anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Three were vetoed by the governor, but lawmakers were successful in overriding the one banning gender-affirming care for minors.

“In my worst nightmare, I could never imagine a situation where I felt like we were living somewhere in the United States our family was no longer welcome,” Kleinmahon said.

Klenmahon said he has lived in Louisiana for 12 years. He worked his way up as a pediatric cardiologist at Ochsner, eventually landing as the director of the pediatric heart transplant program.

“We are the only pediatric heart transplant center in the state of Louisiana,” Kleinmahon said. “The fact that me leaving is going to leave somewhat of a hole for medical care has been quite distressing.”

Kleinmahon said his plan and dream was to retire in New Orleans.

“I think lawmakers need to understand the ramifications of the bills they put forward,” Kleinmahon said.

While family memories are stuffed into boxes and the walls of his home will soon be empty. Kleinmahon hopes his story shows the impact these types of bills have on families across the country.

WDSU asked Kleinmahon what would be your response to someone who says you have the right to stay?

“They have never had to look their children in the eye and explain to them the state they love and grown up in has tried their hardest to pass laws against our family. If these discriminatory laws continue, the state of l Louisiana is going to lose talent, they are going to lose skilled professionals, and frankly, I don’t think the state can afford to,” Kleinmahon said.

