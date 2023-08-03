‘It’s so bizarre’: Lost goats mysteriously showing up at car dealerships in south Wichita

By Eli Higgins

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Swift said he thought he’d seen it all in his years managing Mid-States Auto Sales on south Broadway, but Wednesday, that all changed.

“It was just standing right there. It kind of freaked me out, and I was just, I just don’t see that. I mean there’s been dogs on our lot and stuff, and I kind of, when I saw it out of the corner of my eye, I had to double-take it,” said Doug Swift.

“I was just sitting here, and I kind of glanced around the corner my eyes and right there at that door was a goat. And I yelled and I said there’s a goat out there. She thought I said ghost, but it was a goat,” said Swift.

Swift said a little goat was staring at him through the front office door. After finally catching it, the story got even weirder.

“They found a different one down there to ICT Cars yesterday. They messaged us because she put it on her Facebook that it was lost, and they messaged us and told us they had one yesterday,” said Swift.

Two different goats showed up at two neighboring dealerships in a busy, densely urban area of the city within just a day of each other… And no one can find the owners.

“I thought maybe they got away from like, that the project they’re using the, you know, to clean up the parks. But I don’t believe it is because the guy called the councilman and he said they weren’t losing any. So I don’t know if somebody around here just lost it or dropped it off,” said Swift.

He hopes the sweet little guy finds his owner, but until then, he has a safe home with plenty of grass in a neighbor’s backyard.

“It’ll be safe no matter what. So many people reached out that they want it, and there’s people with goats that want it, so I’m sure it’ll find a good home. But I mean, surely someone’s missing their goat. Hopefully someone finds it,” said Swift.

