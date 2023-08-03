Batman among heroes who visited kids at Mass General for Children

By Russ Reed

BOSTON (WCVB) — Patients at the Mass General Hospital for Children received a special visit from superheroes on Tuesday ahead of New England’s biggest comic book convention.

Cosplayers attending FAN EXPO Boston this weekend dressed as comic book characters such as Batman, Captain Marvel, Harley Quinn and the Scarlet Witch — which have all been depicted on the silver screen — and met with kids at the pediatric hospital.

“We have to borrow their strength and their optimism, and that of their families. They really are incredible kids and it’s an honor to meet them,” said Marie Scarfo, who was dressed as Captain Marvel.

FAN EXPO Boston is being held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Aug. 4-6.

