71-year-old victim identified in deadly dog attack in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island police have identified the victim in the deadly dog attack as 71-year-old Robert Northrop of Ocean View.

Hawaii Police found Northrop Tuesday lying unconscious in the road.

A witness reported seeing four dogs attacking the man. Northrop later died at the hospital.

Police say the dogs’ owners were not home at the time of the attack.

The owners have since surrendered the four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to the county’s animal control agency.

Police have opened a negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case.

If convicted the dogs’ owners could face ten years in prison, a fine up to $25,000 dollars, and humane destruction of the dogs involved.

