Volunteers helping morbidly obese cats lose weight at ARL of Boston

By Russ Reed

    BOSTON (WCVB) — Volunteers are assisting staff members at the Animal Rescue League of Boston in their efforts to help two morbidly obese cats lose weight.

Maleficent, a 3-year-old female, and King, a 7-year-old male, both arrived at the ARL of Boston weighing over 30 pounds and could not groom themselves. A typical healthy weight for a cat is 10 pounds.

Maleficent and King have both been put on a special diet and volunteers spend extra time playing with the cats and getting them to exercise.

Once the cats lose a bit more weight, they will be put up for adoption. The ARL of Boston hopes to find families that are committed to helping the cats continue their weight loss journey.

