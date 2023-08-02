Video shows Boston Police officer get hurt on children’s slide at City Hall Plaza

By CHERYL FIANDACA

BOSTON (WBZ) — A video obtained by WBZ-TV’s I-Team that appears to show a Boston Police officer going down a children’s slide outside City Hall is raising questions for the department.

The video has already racked up more than a million views on TikTok. It starts with a rumbling clanging noise coming from a twisted children’s slide on City Hall Plaza. Moments later, the officer in full uniform emerges and comes sliding out on his stomach feet first.

That officer fell off the slide, landed on his face and appeared to be hurt.

I-Team sources said other officers standing by were videotaping the shenanigans on their cell phones.

Boston Police say the officer did get hurt and was treated using his own insurance. The department also told the I-Team he has not missed work with a line of duty injury.

But there are other questions about the appropriateness the officer, gun belt and all, going down a children’s slide in public. We asked the department about that – but they said they had no comment.

The I-Team knows the identity of the officer, but we are not identifying him because he is not under investigation and is not facing any charges.

