Semi-truck hauling 40K pounds of chocolate catches fire on California highway

By Hilda Flores

PLACER COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate caught fire Monday morning in Placer County and left a melty mess and traffic delays.

The fire happened on westbound Interstate 80 in Colfax just before 4:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Officials said the incident happened after the truck’s trailer caught fire and became separated from its tractor portion on the roadway.

Piles of chocolate could be seen melting in the sun off I-80.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was held to the trailer with no extension to wild land, Cal Fire said.

CHP hasn’t yet released information about what caused the big rig to catch fire.

The situation was still causing traffic delays at noon. All lanes have since reopened, Caltrans said.

