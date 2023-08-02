SC child dies after being trapped under furniture, coroner says

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A child in Anderson County, South Carolina died after being found underneath a piece of furniture, according to the coroner’s office.

Emergency services were called to Burberry Drive in Williamston Sunday afternoon for a child in cardiac arrest.

They said the child was found by family members under the overturned dresser.

EMS provided emergency medical care at the scene and transported the child to Prisma Health Trauma Services.

According to the coroner, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:22 p.m.

Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown with ACCO identified the child as Jalaya Bryant, 22 months, of Calhoun Falls.

According to McCown, Bryant was staying at her grandparents’ house and apparently was trying to climb a dresser when it tumbled over and trapped her.

The coroner says she died due to asphyxiation.

This is still an ongoing investigation for the Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task Force, according to ACCO.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.