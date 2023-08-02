Officials apprehend inmate who was missing from Vinita corrections center on facility grounds
By Addison Kliewer
VINITA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Officials said they have located an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Vinita on Saturday night.
Devon Conway, 33, unlawfully walked away from the Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center at around 8:45 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
He is serving multiple sentences out of Jackson County for endangering others with eluding, or attempting to elude, a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle and bringing contraband into jail.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Conway was apprehended on the facility’s grounds on Sunday.
