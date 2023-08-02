Las Vegas police K9 released from hospital after stabbed by suspect

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its K9 officers has been released from the hospital after he was stabbed by a suspect last week.

According to Las Vegas police, K9 officer Diko was stabbed several times while trying to take a suspect, identified as Ezekiel Barnes, into custody on July 24 in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street.

On Tuesday night, Las Vegas police shared that K9 Diko was released from the animal hospital and is back home with his partner.

“As you can see, he is still healing after the stabbing incident last week. Diko will be reevaluated in the coming weeks before he’s cleared back to duty,” LVMPD said.

The department added that K9 Diko is “getting lots of love while resting at home with tons of belly rubs and treats.”

