Greenville business owner cites mental health as one reason she is closing down

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenville business owner posted an emotional message on Instagram announcing she is closing her bakery in September.

Alexis Krcelic says she started basta. in October 2020 by baking banana bread in her home to raise money for organizations doing good in the world.

In the post about her closing, Krcelic said back then she saw in her future “a beautiful storefront, a multitude of incredible employees, a second ‘location’ in Easley, selling out at farmers markets, and new creative menus every week.”

Fast forward to today when Krcelic says she sees “high payroll, personal and business debt, physical pain, bills, someone always needing me, constant stress, always putting out fires, never being able to be fully present, and not even recognizing myself in the mirror while I given almost everything I had to basta.”

Krcelic said because of the above, the business will close on Sept. 23.

“The crushing weight of owning a food business has put me in the worst mental spot I’ve ever been in,” her post said. “And I couldn’t have that. I had to make a change.”

Krcelic goes on the say she started the business when she was single, had a dog, and a full-time job.

She said she now has a fiancee, two dogs, a house to take care of and no real income coming in.

“I love my little family,” the post said. “I want to spend time with them. I want to get off my phone. I want to travel with them. I want to smile like I used to.”

Krcelic wants customers to know if they have an outstanding order after Sept. 23, their order is locked in.

She also mentioned the bakery will still be making cakes, but she’s not sure how that will look, and more information will be released at a later date.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.