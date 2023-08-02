Elderly man dies after being attacked by four dogs in Ocean View

By Web staff

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV) — A man his 70’s has died after being attacked by four dogs Tuesday at Ocean View Estates.

On August 1, 2023, at approximately 8:59 a.m., Ka‘ū officers responded to an animal complaint in the 92-2000 block of Outrigger Drive in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Officers observed a man lying unconscious in the road when they arrived. Police located a witness who reported hearing a commotion outside his residence. When the witness went to check, he saw the victim being attacked in the roadway by four large dogs. The witness chased the dogs and called the police and paramedics to the scene.

The victim, believed to be a male in his 70s, was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and while being transported to the Kona Community Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. He was transported to the Ka‘ū Hospital for the official pronouncement of death.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Hawai’i Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said. “This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided.”

“We offer our heartfelt thoughts to the victim’s family,” said Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth. “Regardless of the circumstances, this is a tragedy for our island community.”

The owners of the dogs were not home at the time of the attack, but they have been identified and contacted by police. Investigators are looking into claims that the dogs had previously been reported as stray animals. In the meantime, the owners have surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawai’i County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police are investigating this incident as a Negligent Failure to Control a Dangerous Dog case.

Hawai’i County Code section 4-4-32 was most recently revised in 2022 and makes it a felony crime if someone fails to take reasonable measures to prevent an unprovoked dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Investigators have classified the case as a Class B Felony. If convicted under this section, the dog owners could face up to a $25,000 fine, ten years in prison, restitution, and/or the humane destruction of the dogs involved.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until positive identification is made and the next of kin is contacted. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Hawai’i Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118 or via e-mail at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

