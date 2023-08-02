‘Didn’t think he’d still be here’: Homeowner captures several videos of mountain lion on camera

By Abbie Petersen

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The search is still on for an elusive mountain lion. We first reported it last Monday after a Ring camera caught video of the big cat.

The cougar was spotted near 115th Circle, not far from 114th and “Q”.

That homeowner tells us since then it’s been spotted in her yard four more times.

Nebraska Game and Parks says mountain lions typically move at night. This has been made clear by all of the videos we’ve received of the cougar.

The woman who keeps capturing the video tells me she’s scared to go outside once the sun goes down.

Anne Dineen says she thought this video captured last Monday on a Ring camera at her house would be all of her mountain lion “excitement” for a lifetime.

“I figure we would see the one video and he would kind of follow the creek and make his way out of town,” said Dineen.

So, she didn’t even look at her footage for a few days after that. Once she did:

“I found four more videos. And I was a little terrified, that he’s kind of lingering around,” said Dineen.

In the days that followed the cat didn’t just show up again in this video on Tuesday, it also showed up Thursday and again on Saturday, twice.

“I really didn’t think he’d still be here a week later,” said Dineen.

With the constant sightings around her house, Dineen says she would be “lion” if she said she wasn’t scared.

“After he walked across my yard at 10 p.m., I’m a little scared to go out when it starts to get a little dark, dusk, I don’t want to come out here and see him in my yard,” said Dineen.

Sam Wilson with Game and Parks says they have strict rules.

“Mountain lions that are found within city limits will be removed, so they’ll be killed within city limits,” said Wilson.

Wilson says it will only be killed if it can be done safely with no harm to the public.

If found outside city limits they don’t have to kill it.

Dineen says she just wants everyone to be safe.

“I want people to be aware for their little animals and their children and just to be aware. And I wanted I mean, anybody to be aware that they should be watching out for it. It’s still wandering around,” said Dineen.

Game and Parks says if you see the mountain lion don’t approach it, get in your car or inside of your house and call their office or 911.

