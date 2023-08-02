Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A 23-year-old woman has been charged after police said on Tuesday that she nearly killed a baby in her custody.

The Gainesville Police Department charged Elizabeth Chosewood with cruelty to children and aggravated assault, both felonies, after allegedly suffocating and/or strangling a 1-year-old she was babysitting, they said. It happened in February.

Chosewood is being held in the Hall County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.