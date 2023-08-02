Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say

<i>Gainesville Police/WANF</i><br/>The Gainesville Police Department charged Elizabeth Chosewood with cruelty to children and aggravated assault
Lawrence, Nakia
Gainesville Police/WANF
The Gainesville Police Department charged Elizabeth Chosewood with cruelty to children and aggravated assault
By
Published 6:58 AM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A 23-year-old woman has been charged after police said on Tuesday that she nearly killed a baby in her custody.

The Gainesville Police Department charged Elizabeth Chosewood with cruelty to children and aggravated assault, both felonies, after allegedly suffocating and/or strangling a 1-year-old she was babysitting, they said. It happened in February.

Chosewood is being held in the Hall County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content