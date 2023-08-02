Authorities: 10 children taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries at community event

By Andy Cole

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Update: Memorial Health said in a statement that 10 children had been taken to the Children’s Hospital emergency room. Eight of those children have since been discharged.

Savannah Fire officials say 20 people have suffered heat-related injuries while at a community event at Lake Mayer Park.

National champion basketball player and Savannah rapper Flau’jae Johnson hosted a Back 2 School event at the park Sunday afternoon.

Chatham EMS CEO Chuck Kearns tells WJCL that they’ve transported at least 10 victims. Kearns is calling this a “mass casualty incident,” telling us that the situation is rapidly unfolding and changing moment by moment.

This was the final event in a weekend-long homecoming celebration for the LSU Tiger. Organizers planned school supply giveaways and a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament along with other outdoor activities to close out the weekend.

Earlier Sunday, Chatham County Police tweeted that traffic from the event was backed up and advised that people park at the soccer fields or on Sallie Mood Drive.

