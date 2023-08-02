ATM ripped from drive-thru, left in middle of Watt Avenue in North Highlands

By CECILIO PADILLA

NORTH HIGHLANDS, California (KOVR) — An investigation is underway after an ATM was left in the middle of a major Sacramento County road after it was ripped away from its station Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 4600 block of Watt Avenue in the North Highlands area.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:15 a.m. and found the ATM in the middle of the road.

Exactly what led up to the ATM being left in the roadway is unclear, but the machine was clearly from the drive-thru at the SAFE Credit Union branch right across the street.

Deputies are now investigating.

In a statement, SAFE Credit Union said they were working with law enforcement on the incident.

“Our members’ security is our top priority and we take precautions to ensure their account information is safe. We ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office,” said Micah Grant, SAFE Credit Union’s VP of Communications and Government Relations, in the statement.

ATMs often have technology like dye packs that activate and spray the cash when the machine has been significantly tampered with.

