84-year-old Milwaukee man dies after oxygen unit fails during power outage

By Justin Steffen

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Medical Examiners Office says an 84-year-old man is dead after the power went out in his apartment causing his electric home oxygen unit to fail.

Alton Smith was found at his home near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to an investigation report, Smith’s niece initially found him on the floor of his living room.

Officials say they found Smith next to an oxygen tank, and no trauma or injuries were observed to his body.

Adding that the apartment was fairly hot and had no power, possibly due to the severe storms.

With several neighbors saying the building’s power went out friday night.

An autospy is scheduled for Monday.

