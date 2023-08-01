Shocking number of women killed in Shreveport in 2023

By Brittany Breeding

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The City of Shreveport is now on pace for 83 homicides in 2023. The city now has 48 homicides, one short of the total for all of last year. It comes as the city saw three more homicides just since last night.

The murder – suicide on Sunday that left 29-year-old Mary Parsons dead brought the number of women killed so far this year up to 11, exceeding all of last year.

Domestic violence experts said there’s typically a common theme among these deaths.

“It’s not random where you’re driving down the road and you’re killed. It’s happening with intimate partners in the home, in a domestic violence situation,” said Janell Brown with Project Celebration.

July is now the deadliest month of the year with 12 homicides.

Brown said they’ve seen a huge increase in the number of women calling Project Celebration for help.

“In the past, probably three months, we exhausted our shelter space. We’re placing women, you know, in many, many different options,” said Brown.

She wants people in abusive relationships to know there is help out there.

“We have to get out and make presentations and educate the community on what unhealthy relationships are, what domestic violence is, what you can do about it,” said Brown.

Last year seven women were killed throughout the entire year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.